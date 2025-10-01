STRIKE

StrikeBit is redefining crypto trading with the power of AI Agents. Platform enables users to launch customizable AI-driven agents that execute market strategies, analyze trends, and unlock profitable opportunities. From options and perpetual trading insights to a prediction marketplace designed for strategic bets, StrikeBit delivers a comprehensive ecosystem for traders. Whether you use your agents for advanced strategies or trade them for value, StrikeBit puts the future of AI-powered trading in your hands.

NameSTRIKE

RankNo.1808

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply209,900,000

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1049%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.038382423217328904,2025-10-01

Lowest Price0.009321890327024775,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainBSC

