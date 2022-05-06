STRM

StreamCoin believes in a future where streamers and viewers connect directly. A future with earning opportunities, minimal transaction fees, secure payments, and freedom of ownership for your creative content.

NameSTRM

RankNo.1936

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,492,629,682

Max Supply3,041,407,378.956867

Total Supply3,041,407,378.956867

Circulation Rate0.4907%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.29833616488197456,2022-05-06

Lowest Price0.000502346011046426,2024-12-16

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

