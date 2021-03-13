SUSHI

SushiSwap allows users to mine the governance token SUSHI by staking the mainstream LP tokens on UniswapV2. Each block is issued 100 SUSHI, these tokens will be evenly deployed in all 13 pools, in the first two weeks, each block will get 1000 SUSHI, and the SUSHI/ETH pool will get 200 SUSHI. SUSHI tokens have no practical value and only have governance rights. Once Uniswap's liquidity is migrated to SushiSwap in the future, SUSHI token holders will share 0.05% of the transaction fee.

NameSUSHI

RankNo.288

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.56%

Circulation Supply286,833,877.2264564

Max Supply0

Total Supply287,676,365.3148028

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High23.38225619,2021-03-13

Lowest Price0.19189537250836333,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

