SWAN

SwanChain, initiated in 2021, is the first true decentralized cloud infrastructure tailored for the future of decentralized AI. Utilizing OP superchain technology, it pioneers in merging Web3 with AI by providing comprehensive solutions across storage, computing, bandwidth, and payments. By tapping into underutilized computing power across a network of community data centers, its integration facilitates a significant reduction in computing costs by up to 70% while enabling the monetization of dormant computing assets. Through innovative marketplaces for decentralized storage, AI, and Zero-Knowledge proofs, alongside the efficiency of LagrangeDAO for AI model deployment, SwanChain makes AI development seamless and affordable.

NameSWAN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSWAN

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.