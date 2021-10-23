SYN

Synapse is a cross-chain layer protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. Bridge assets and swap to any chain

NameSYN

RankNo.1009

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.15%

Circulation Supply184,988,261.2306181

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply199,998,341.19421667

Circulation Rate0.7399%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.014042221515074,2021-10-23

Lowest Price0.04652193484159027,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionSynapse is a cross-chain layer protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. Bridge assets and swap to any chain

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.