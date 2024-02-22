TADA

Ta-da is a revolutionary micro-tasking platform transforming how tasks are accomplished and rewarded. We strive to become the first decentralized and secure Web3 micro-tasking platform. Our goal is to disrupt multiple markets with a single solution. We are revolutionizing micro-tasking by emphasizing the high quality of tasks completed by our engaged community.

NameTADA

RankNo.1999

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply673,990,717

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6739%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.48655235282912385,2024-02-22

Lowest Price0.001760412077761449,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainEGLD

Sector

Social Media

