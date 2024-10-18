TANPIN

Tanpin is a next generation marketplace that connects off-chain games with Web 3.0. We aim to create a reliable income stream for game developers and players through the use of NFTs and game reward pools on the blockchain.

NameTANPIN

RankNo.8230

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.4424321161200213,2024-10-18

Lowest Price0.07184492268184435,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionTanpin is a next generation marketplace that connects off-chain games with Web 3.0. We aim to create a reliable income stream for game developers and players through the use of NFTs and game reward pools on the blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.