TEAFI

Tea-Fi to DeFi SuperApp, który upraszcza zarabianie i usuwa bariery w dostępie do zdecentralizowanych finansów. Zasilany przez TeaPOT, silnik płynności należący do protokołu, który recyklinguje realny zysk z powrotem do użytkowników, Tea-Fi łączy generowanie zysku, swapowanie i narzędzia gas w jednym, spójnym interfejsie. Dzięki Easy-Gas, SuperSwap i Tea-Fi Vaults użytkownicy uzyskują dostęp do wyselekcjonowanych ścieżek zarobkowych bez potrzeby zarządzania wieloma tokenami czy platformami. Zaprojektowany z myślą o prostocie i trwałości, Tea-Fi napędza realny zysk, wykupy tokenów i długoterminowy rozwój.

NameTEAFI

RankNo.1544

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.81%

Circulation Supply50,010,000

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1667%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5015160151442424,2025-11-03

Lowest Price0.07373157762785525,2025-11-12

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

TEAFI/USDT
TeaFi
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TEAFI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TEAFI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
