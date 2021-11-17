TFI

TrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution for DeFi market based on multichain environment. A complete set of product portfolios developed by TrustFi, including IDO General Protocol (named TrustFi Alpha), Decentralized Staking Contract (named TrustFi Beta) and Providing Liquidity Mining model (“PLM”), which is an important supplement to the DeFi infrastructure built on Web 3.0.

NameTFI

RankNo.4980

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5236513290314441,2021-11-17

Lowest Price0.003460539424845002,2025-07-18

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution for DeFi market based on multichain environment. A complete set of product portfolios developed by TrustFi, including IDO General Protocol (named TrustFi Alpha), Decentralized Staking Contract (named TrustFi Beta) and Providing Liquidity Mining model (“PLM”), which is an important supplement to the DeFi infrastructure built on Web 3.0.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.