TGT is a universal token for Web3 × AAA games. It powers multiple high-quality game titles, enabling token economy expansion and risk diversification. TGT can be used across all games within the TGT ecosystem, enhancing interoperability and enriching the overall gaming experience. TOKYO BEAST is the first game title in a project launched by Japan’s No.1 mobile game company, aiming to create new entertainment experiences integrating crypto assets.

NameTGT

RankNo.2278

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.70%

Circulation Supply160,822,499

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1608%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.21934455720639162,2025-05-21

Lowest Price0.002144296353671625,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainIMMUTABLE

