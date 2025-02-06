TICO

After 3 years of dedicated development and self-funding, Funtico is a pioneering Web3 gaming platform featuring a variety of self-made proprietary games. Its robust fintech solution ensures a seamless immersive user experience. For publishers and creators, its SDK opens the door to a rich ecosystem featuring an NFT marketplace, AI tools, and advanced analytics, all within a secure and compliant platform designed for dynamic growth.

NameTICO

RankNo.1523

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply2,139,274,887.7694

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2139%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.01893343419011232,2025-02-06

Lowest Price0.001751422000470499,2025-10-29

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

