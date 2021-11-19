TORUM

Torum is a licensed digital asset exchange and Visa-enabled crypto wallet designed for everyday users. As Malaysia's first cryptocurrency e-wallet, Torum enables you to securely trade, store, and spend your digital assets. From everyday spending to long-term holdings, Torum makes crypto simple, accessible and easy as cash.

NameTORUM

RankNo.2313

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply194,096,316.96

Max Supply0

Total Supply800,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.3939493863553967,2021-11-19

Lowest Price0.002637578225314152,2025-10-02

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.