TRAC

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a sustainable global economy by organizing trusted AI-ready Knowledge Assets. Utilizing its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain, it delivers AI-powered semantic search to enterprises and individuals worldwide.

NameTRAC

RankNo.141

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.69%

Circulation Supply499,998,299.602

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.867289208327816,2021-11-02

Lowest Price0.00378464362016,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a sustainable global economy by organizing trusted AI-ready Knowledge Assets. Utilizing its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain, it delivers AI-powered semantic search to enterprises and individuals worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRAC/USDT
OriginTrail
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRAC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRAC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRAC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...