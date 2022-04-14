TRADOOR

Tradoor is the fastest and friendliest way to trade Options and Perps on web, mobile, and Telegram. Get started with less money upfront, and enjoy private, one-tap trades, with no hidden costs.

NameTRADOOR

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply60,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionTradoor is the fastest and friendliest way to trade Options and Perps on web, mobile, and Telegram. Get started with less money upfront, and enjoy private, one-tap trades, with no hidden costs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.