TRIBE

The Fei protocol is the mechanism by which the Fei stablecoin is issued. It uses a mechanism called ‘Direct Incentives’ in order to maintain stability. TRIBE is the governance token that controls changes to the protocol.

NameTRIBE

RankNo.4488

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-04-04 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.49166441,2021-04-04

Lowest Price0,2021-04-03

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

TRIBE
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRIBE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
