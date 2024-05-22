TRUF

Backed by Coinbase and Chainlink Truflation is a leading DRP (definite reference point) for economic truth that is powering the tokenization of Real World Assets with it’s independent, transparent, and real-time financial data. Truflation’s censorship-resistant and accessible data indexes provide the necessary data infrastructure to bring about systemic advancements in the DeFi economy, empowering dApps like DEXs to open limitless markets.

NameTRUF

RankNo.1427

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply424,384,671

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4243%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.270659390167043,2024-05-22

Lowest Price0.010633485665628458,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

