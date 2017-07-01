TRX

TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.

NameTRX

RankNo.8

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0081%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.82%

Circulation Supply94,668,603,039.1807

Max Supply∞

Total Supply94,668,595,134.0275

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-07-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.0015 USDT

All-Time High0.44067471530141733,2024-12-03

Lowest Price0.001091259997338057,2017-09-15

Public BlockchainTRX

Sector

Social Media

