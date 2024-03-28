UBXS

UBXS Token has entered the real world. The aim of the project is to bring together the physical world and the virtual world (metaverse) by combining the real estate sector with a market volume of 100 trillion dollars with blockchain, web 3.0., metaverse, tokenomics and NFT technologies.

NameUBXS

RankNo.2769

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply57,155,070

Max Supply0

Total Supply84,999,999

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6548858415756186,2024-03-28

Lowest Price0.004175658400906075,2025-11-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

