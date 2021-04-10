UBX

UBIX.Network is a DAG/blockchain hybrid designed to integrate blockchains of various types of consensus into a single p2p network.

NameUBX

RankNo.3088

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply45,558,153,243

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0455%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00514115,2021-04-10

Lowest Price0.000002090295701595,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

