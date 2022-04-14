UCN

UCHAIN is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the UCN coin. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, its own marketplaces and more. Uchain's mission is to create a flawless cryptocurrency product to transform the way people interact with cryptocurrency around the world and provide them with instant cross-border payments in crypto.

NameUCN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainUCHAIN

Sector

Social Media

