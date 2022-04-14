ULA

Ulalo empowers individuals with control over their health data through a decentralized platform. Our Smart Patient Wallet, built on our Avalanche L1 subnetwork, securely stores medical history and enables anonymous data monetization for research. We further empower patients globally with AI-driven health diagnostics and insights.

