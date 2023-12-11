UPC

UPCX is a super app-enabled open-source payment system where UPC is the native token of UPCX and is used for multiple purposes, including processing transactions and maintaining security.

NameUPC

RankNo.221

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.53%

Circulation Supply97,266,212.6

Max Supply780,000,000

Total Supply780,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1247%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.366687357333415,2025-03-24

Lowest Price1.0490959955718784,2023-12-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUPCX is a super app-enabled open-source payment system where UPC is the native token of UPCX and is used for multiple purposes, including processing transactions and maintaining security.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
UPC/USDT
UPCX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (UPC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
UPC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (UPC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...