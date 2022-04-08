UPO

UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.

NameUPO

RankNo.2494

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply113,792,290

Max Supply0

Total Supply160,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.3777862682047466,2022-04-08

Lowest Price0.003375429134573561,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

