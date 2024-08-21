USA

The meme coin created in honor of the USA.

NameUSA

RankNo.1537

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply11,562,579,856,227

Max Supply11,627,052,161,940.7

Total Supply11,627,052,161,940.7

Circulation Rate0.9944%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000026769175373344,2025-01-19

Lowest Price0.000000221529654332,2024-08-21

Public BlockchainSOL

The meme coin created in honor of the USA.

Sector

Social Media

