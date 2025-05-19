USDUC

$USDUC is a satirical take on traditional stablecoins, embracing instability as its defining feature. It builds an absurd narrative that humorously critiques the blind faith in stability within the crypto space, making it both a parody and a creative commentary on the nature of digital currencies.

NameUSDUC

RankNo.964

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply999,916,234.216127

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,916,234.216127

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07497080188864848,2025-09-01

Lowest Price0.000051377942548268,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainSOL

