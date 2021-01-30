USTC

Terra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon.

NameUSTC

RankNo.575

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply5,586,605,649.957727

Max Supply

Total Supply6,088,482,899.990347

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.04679,2021-01-30

Lowest Price0.004101727929953005,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionTerra stablecoins offer instant settlements, low fees and seamless cross-border exchange - loved by millions of users and merchants. Terra aims to make its stablecoins available to every developer on every blockchain. Now live on Ethereum and Solana, and coming to more soon.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

