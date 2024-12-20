USUAL

Usual is a secure and decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and value through the $USUAL token.

NameUSUAL

RankNo.479

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.31%

Circulation Supply1,610,503,408.530921

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply1,611,408,021.0133357

Circulation Rate0.5368%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.6356173831858944,2024-12-20

Lowest Price0.010234078394284685,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUsual is a secure and decentralized fiat-backed stablecoin issuer that redistributes ownership and value through the $USUAL token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
USUAL/USDC
USUAL
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (USUAL)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
USUAL/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (USUAL)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...