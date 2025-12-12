US

Talus is an AI infrastructure network that provides the onchain execution layer for autonomous and intelligent agents. It enables AI systems to operate transparently and verifiably onchain through Nexus, its decentralized automation framework.

NameUS

RankNo.861

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,35%

Circulation Supply2.200.000.000

Max Supply10.000.000.000

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0.22%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026400949844460824,2025-12-12

Lowest Price0.005661719333763996,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionTalus is an AI infrastructure network that provides the onchain execution layer for autonomous and intelligent agents. It enables AI systems to operate transparently and verifiably onchain through Nexus, its decentralized automation framework.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
US/USDT
Talus
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (US)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
US/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (US)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...