UXLINK

UXLINK is a web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover and distribute crypto projects and assets in socialized and group-based manners.

NameUXLINK

RankNo.466

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3,95%

Circulation Supply479 713 462

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.4797%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.746370866618436,2024-12-25

Lowest Price0.000004079077369181,2025-09-23

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionUXLINK is a web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover and distribute crypto projects and assets in socialized and group-based manners.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
UXLINK/USDT
UXLINK
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (UXLINK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
UXLINK/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (UXLINK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...