Union is the leading zk interoperability L1, functioning as a settlement and liquidity layer for protocols and asset issuers. Union is built upon two key innovations. First is consensus verification, where validators on one chain verify that consensus has been achieved among validators on another chain. Combined with this is zero-knowledge proofs, which increase security and scalability by aggregating transfers. This allows Union to exceed the throughput of existing settlement layers. Together, this means fast and cost-effective connection between protocols across any execution environment with zero trusted actors.

NameU

RankNo.1051

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.41%

Circulation Supply1,919,050,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1919%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.02698930140624034,2025-09-04

Lowest Price0.00602000232382767,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

