Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.

NameVANA

RankNo.336

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)57.19%

Circulation Supply30,084,000

Max Supply120,000,000

Total Supply112,641,600

Circulation Rate0.2507%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High35.53172241495424,2024-12-17

Lowest Price1.2055543539078049,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainVANA

Sector

Social Media

