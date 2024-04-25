VATR

Vatra INU is a community meme token. It has web3 integrations for the community to join their forces on discord and manage the project.

NameVATR

RankNo.8445

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply148,000,000

Total Supply148,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.007799414059741528,2024-04-25

Lowest Price0.000419774377370754,2024-10-15

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVatra INU is a community meme token. It has web3 integrations for the community to join their forces on discord and manage the project.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
VATR/USDT
Vatra INU
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VATR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VATR/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VATR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...