VELO

VELO is a blockchain-based backbone for the unique federated credit exchange network of traditional finance and crypto-finance partners, serving as the universally interoperable crypto-fiat bridge that delivers a wide set of real economy financial applications.

NameVELO

RankNo.275

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.09%

Circulation Supply17,563,876,115

Max Supply24,000,000,000

Total Supply23,999,804,349

Circulation Rate0.7318%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.06620174,2021-03-08

Lowest Price0.001029260893382974,2022-12-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVELO is a blockchain-based backbone for the unique federated credit exchange network of traditional finance and crypto-finance partners, serving as the universally interoperable crypto-fiat bridge that delivers a wide set of real economy financial applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.