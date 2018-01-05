VGX

VGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.

NameVGX

RankNo.2394

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply706,390,334.623233

Max Supply0

Total Supply916,531,620.4440113

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High12.538700103759766,2018-01-05

Lowest Price0.000787286348005699,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVGX is an Ethereum token that's used to reward and incentivize use of the Voyager centralized exchange. On Voyager, VGX holders can earn staking rewards, receive cashback on trades, and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.