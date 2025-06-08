VICE

VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.

NameVICE

RankNo.1280

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply994,062,855.12408

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.994%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09718601766030363,2025-06-08

Lowest Price0.005179093590861662,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

