VOOI

VOOI is a DeFi super-app that aggregates perps, spot, and yield markets into a unified, intuitive interface. By leveraging chain abstraction, VOOI eliminates barriers like bridges, gas fees, and network switches, allowing users to trade, invest, and stake across multiple chains with a single balance. VOOI also acts as an advanced perp DEX aggregation service by providing access to both pool and CLOB-based DEXs.

NameVOOI

RankNo.1459

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.93%

Circulation Supply244,211,111

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2442%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20353749608174407,2025-12-18

Lowest Price0.014058813387254713,2026-01-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVOOI is a DeFi super-app that aggregates perps, spot, and yield markets into a unified, intuitive interface. By leveraging chain abstraction, VOOI eliminates barriers like bridges, gas fees, and network switches, allowing users to trade, invest, and stake across multiple chains with a single balance. VOOI also acts as an advanced perp DEX aggregation service by providing access to both pool and CLOB-based DEXs.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.