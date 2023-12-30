VSC

Vyvo Coin ($VSC) is the native coin of Vyvo Coin. $VSC is used for various purposes; such as staking, transactional gas fees on the VSC Network, and participating in decentralised digital health data marketplace

NameVSC

RankNo.1896

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply941,351,172

Max Supply20,014,165,805

Total Supply19,604,298,924

Circulation Rate0.047%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07954688274669303,2023-12-30

Lowest Price0.001691714457338155,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionVyvo Coin ($VSC) is the native coin of Vyvo Coin. $VSC is used for various purposes; such as staking, transactional gas fees on the VSC Network, and participating in decentralised digital health data marketplace

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.