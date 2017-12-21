WAXP

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

NameWAXP

RankNo.457

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.28%

Circulation Supply4,488,761,402.816279

Max Supply∞

Total Supply4,493,804,377.525909

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.012209892272949,2017-12-21

Lowest Price0.008271580642471781,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainWAX

Sector

Social Media

