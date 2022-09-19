WBT

WBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT.

NameWBT

RankNo.3636

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply365,557,132

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High55.72110258001411,2025-11-11

Lowest Price2.9801597999500005,2022-09-19

Public BlockchainTRX

IntroductionWBT is a utility token of the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The platform was established in 2018 and has already become one of the leading crypto exchanges with 3+ mln users worldwide. WhiteBIT’s goal is to contribute to the mass adoption and popularization of blockchain technologies by implementing the most effective trading and staking tools on the most convenient terms. The most popular and efficient trading orders for spot and margin trading, up to 20x leverage for margin and perpetual Bitcoin futures trading, unique passive income tools, a referral program, and the lowest trading fees on the market are only part of the functionality available on WhiteBIT.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.