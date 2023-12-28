WINR

WINR is an infrastructure for Gaming frontend operators and gaming providers to build decentralized, trustless and transparent products.

NameWINR

RankNo.1536

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply712,763,582

Max Supply908,286,679

Total Supply762,194,939

Circulation Rate0.7847%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.14633127912041108,2023-12-28

Lowest Price0.004356954497545312,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainARB

Sector

