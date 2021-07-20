WITCH

WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft). Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world.

NameWITCH

RankNo.2088

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply27,299,365.38

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2729%

Issue Date2021-07-20 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.85192362,2021-07-21

Lowest Price0.02551051014936386,2025-10-21

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

