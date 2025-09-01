WLFI

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

NameWLFI

RankNo.31

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.06%

Circulation Supply24,575,182,133

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2457%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4600440080440167,2025-09-01

Lowest Price0.09151658544301643,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWorld Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WLFI/USD1
WLFI
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WLFI)
--
24H Amount (USD1)
--
