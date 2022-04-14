WTA

WTA Smart Chain is based on the Waltonchain mainnet and represents a smart PoW ecology that is fully consistent with Waltonchain’s algorithm and shares Waltonchain’s hash power. Waltonchain mainnet uses data attributes to extract hash fingerprints or index storage. In subsequent data searches, the required data can be quickly found using our cross-chain indexing mechanism, while data authenticity can be quickly verified through cross-chain data.

NameWTA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainWTA

Sector

Social Media

