XCX

Xeleb – The AI Agent Influencer Hub where AI delivers Real Utility. Xeleb is a next-generation platform empowering individuals and businesses to create, own, and monetize AI agents with real-world applications. By combining AI and Web3, Xeleb enables tokenized agent ownership, utility-driven interactions, and community-led growth. Our mission is to bridge the gap between AI innovation and the creator economy — turning everyday users into builders and beneficiaries of AI-powered value.

NameXCX

RankNo.1766

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.40%

Circulation Supply108,300,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,824,532.7589259

Circulation Rate0.1083%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09145411179261065,2025-08-11

Lowest Price0.018251984968057314,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionXeleb – The AI Agent Influencer Hub where AI delivers Real Utility. Xeleb is a next-generation platform empowering individuals and businesses to create, own, and monetize AI agents with real-world applications. By combining AI and Web3, Xeleb enables tokenized agent ownership, utility-driven interactions, and community-led growth. Our mission is to bridge the gap between AI innovation and the creator economy — turning everyday users into builders and beneficiaries of AI-powered value.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
XCX/USDT
Xeleb Protocol
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (XCX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
XCX/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (XCX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...