XMN

xMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide.

NameXMN

RankNo.3878

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11390037525327498,2025-10-09

Lowest Price0.019550382433716446,2025-10-18

Public BlockchainSUI

IntroductionxMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.