XP

XPHERE is a mainnet project aimed at overcoming the blockchain trilemma—decentralization, security, and scalability. By leveraging a high-performance PoW-based consensus mechanism and innovative architecture, Xphere seeks to build a scalable network that connects diverse applications and users on a single platform.

NameXP

RankNo.749

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply2,247,327,330.145875

Max Supply5,500,000,000

Total Supply2,247,327,330.145875

Circulation Rate0.4086%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06942051775280159,2025-03-18

Lowest Price0.01021345137865693,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainXPHERE

Sector

Social Media

