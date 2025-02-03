XUSD

XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region’s financial ecosystems with the stability of the world’s primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation.

NameXUSD

RankNo.445

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)49.90%

Circulation Supply57,623,153.451

Max Supply∞

Total Supply57,623,153.451

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.045831001219526,2025-03-17

Lowest Price0.9492788036833526,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainETH

