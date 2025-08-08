YALA

Yala is a Bitcoin-based asset protocol designed to enhance Bitcoin liquidity across multiple ecosystems through the use of $YU, a Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. By allowing users to deposit BTC and mint $YU natively, Yala facilitates Bitcoin’s integration into the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, enabling various yield-generating opportunities while ensuring capital efficiency.

NameYALA

RankNo.1015

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.59%

Circulation Supply252,225,290.0564008

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply989,908,406.336208

Circulation Rate0.2522%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.45623373838083625,2025-08-08

Lowest Price0.04896177185851378,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

