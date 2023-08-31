ZF

zkSwap Finance is the top DEX and the first Swap to Earn DeFi Platform on zkSync Era ecosystem, pioneering a unique incentive model that rewards both liquidity providers and traders.

NameZF

RankNo.2069

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply592,516,079.0625492

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply792,409,601.4097466

Circulation Rate0.5925%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08953665548952082,2024-03-01

Lowest Price0.000182139809719544,2023-08-31

Public BlockchainZKSYNCERA

zkSwap Finance is the top DEX and the first Swap to Earn DeFi Platform on zkSync Era ecosystem, pioneering a unique incentive model that rewards both liquidity providers and traders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ZF/USDT
zkSwap Finance
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ZF)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
