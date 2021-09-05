ZIG

ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.

NameZIG

RankNo.291

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.23%

Circulation Supply1,408,940,795.2396517

Max Supply1,953,940,796

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.721%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2128548,2021-09-05

Lowest Price0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13

Public BlockchainETH

